Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on a short seven-game baseball slate on Thursday, August 14. There's a potential World Series preview in the late afternoon with the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Chicago Cubs, while the New York Mets try to maintain their standing in the NL wild card race when they host the Atlanta Braves to headline the evening portion of the schedule.

New BetMGM users are eligible for different promotions depending on the state they reside in. Some will get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, while others will be eligible for up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

If you live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Michigan, you can access the promotion giving users $150 in bonus bets if the first wager of $10 or more wins. There's no minimum odds requirement and you can click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to get started. If you live somewhere else, you'll be able to get the promotion giving users up to $1,500 in bonus bets. You must make a minimum deposit of $10 once you create your account as part of the offer. Be sure to use the code CBSSPORTS.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

BetMGM covers a user's first bet with bonus bets up to $1,500 if the bet loses, meaning you'd have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. If you wager less than $50 and the bet loses, you'll receive one bonus bet slip equal to the wager amount. If you wager $50 or more, you'll get five bonus bet slips of equal value totaling the wager amount. For example, if you wagered $500 and lost, you'd get five $100 bonus slips.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

What to bet on Thursday

Matthew Boyd (11-5, 2.45 ERA) and Max Scherzer (2-2, 4.21 ERA) will be matching up when the Cubs and Blue Jays meet for their series finale Thursday afternoon. Toronto took the first game of the set but Chicago bounced back with a win Wednesday night. Boyd is looking for a win after losing two of his last three starts with one no-decision. He gave up three runs in five innings in his last appearance. Scherzer was also a bit shaky in his last start, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings against the Dodgers. The Cubs are -115 favorites on the money line (wager $115 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model has them winning in 53% of simulations. Bet Cubs-Blue Jays at BetMGM here:

The Braves exploded for 11 runs against the Mets in a comeback win Wednesday and will now look to take the series Thursday. They send Bryce Elder (4-9, 6.12 ERA) to the bump and he was rocked in his last start, giving up five runs on seven hits in six innings against the Marlins. The Mets are countering with Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.30 ERA), who is hoping to bounce back from a loss to the Brewers where he served up three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model rates Braves +1.5 as an "A" grade play, with Atlanta covering in 67% of simulations. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Braves-Mets and all MLB action here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM and the platform offers tools like taking timeouts, setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusions to users to promote responsible gaming. BetMGM also has a live a chat feature on its platforms and provides contact information for helplines for those needing further assistance.