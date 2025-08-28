The first full week of the 2025 college football season is here, with 17 games on the schedule on Thursday, Aug. 28, including Boise State, a College Football Playoff team last year, taking on South Florida. Bettors looking to place wagers on any of Thursday's top college football games can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets through one of two available new-user offers. In addition to Boise State vs. South Florida, other top college football games on Thursday include East Carolina at North Carolina State and Nebraska at Cincinnati.

You can wager on all of Thursday's top college football games at BetMGM.

BetMGM is offering two different new-user promotions right now, and it varies by state. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can sign up and get $150 in bonus bets after winning a first bet of $10 or more. Bettors in other states where BetMGM operates can earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS is only available to new BetMGM users who have never made an account before and who are 21 or older in a state where BetMGM operates.

When signing up, make sure to enter the code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Additionally, new users must make a first deposit of $10 or more when signing up. Neither offer has a minimum odds requirement.

For the promotion of up to $1,500 if your first bet loses, just know that how much you wager dictates how your bonus bets are credited. If your first bet is less than $50 and it loses, you get your stake back in one single bonus bet slip. If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you'll get five bonus bet slips, each worth 20% of your stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 and lose, you'll get five $200 slips. Bonus bets expire after seven days and hold no cash value, meaning they can't be withdrawn. If you win a bet using bonus bets, just know you will receive the winnings but not the stake back.

Best bets on Thursday, August 28

The Week 1 slate kicks off as Boise State travels to Florida to take on USF. The Broncos made the College Football Playoff last year in large part because of the historic season by running back Ashton Jeanty. With Jeanty now in the NFL, Maddux Madsen, who was the team's starting quarterback last year, will be the go-to guy on offense, and he had a good year last season with over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdown passes. The Broncos also return a lot of key contributors from last year's defense. As for the Bulls, they went 7-6 last year and are hoping for improvement with dual-threat QB Byrum Brown back and healthy after he missed considerable time last year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is backing Boise State to win this one, as the Broncos win in 77% of simulations, returning value at -216 odds.

Nebraska enters a massive season under head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule is entering his third year in Lincoln, and he won 10 or more games in his third year at both Temple and Baylor. The Cornhuskers went 7-6 after going 5-7 the year prior, so expectations are trending up for Nebraska. Dylan Raiola is back after starting 13 games last year as a true freshman, and he will look to have more than 13 touchdowns this year. And simply put, Cincinnati needs a big year under Scott Satterfield after going 8-16 the last two years. The Bearcats return their quarterback but lost four of their top five receivers as well as their top rusher. The model backs Under 51.5 total points here, with that side of the total hitting in 71% of simulations.

Another Big Ten team needing a big season is in action when Wisconsin hosts Miami (OH). The Badgers haven't taken off under Luke Fickell as expected, going 12-13 the last two years and missing a bowl game last season. Wisconsin had a really poor 2024 campaign offensively and has a new offensive coordinator in Jeff Grimes, who comes to Madison from Kansas after leading a top-15 rushing attack in 2024. Miami went 9-5 last year, but this is a very different team, as the RedHawks return zero starters on offense from last year's team and only four on defense. The model sees value in backing Miami on the money line, as the RedHawks win in roughly 30% of simulations at +643 odds.

