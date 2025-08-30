The 2025 college football season is officially in full swing with the first full Saturday slate, and you can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets or $150 in bonus bets. There are top games galore on Saturday, including No. 9 LSU facing No. 4 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. The evening slate also includes Arizona vs. Hawaii and UCLA vs. Utah. Wager on any of Saturday's top college football games at BetMGM.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

If you're in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win a first wager of $10 or more. If you are in another state where BetMGM operates, use CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. There's no minimum odds requirement for either promotional offer.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

Only brand-new BetMGM users can sign up with the bonus code CBSSPORTS. You must be 21 or older and in a state where BetMGM operates, as well. Deposit $10 or more when signing up.

With the offer for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, the amount you wager determines how your bonus bets are credited. If you bet under $50 and that wager loses, you get one single bonus bet slip equal to your original stake. If you bet $50 or more and that bet loses, you will get five slips each worth 20% of your original stake. So if you bet $500 and lose, you'd get five $100 slips. Bonus bets can't be withdrawn as they hold no cash value, and they expire seven days after they're credited. If you win a bet using bonus bets, you get the winnings but not the stake.

Best bets on Saturday, August 30

The second top-10 game of the day sees LSU taking on Clemson in a battle of Tigers. Clemson made the College Football Playoff last year and gave Texas a good run early in the bracket before falling. Now, Dabo Swinney's club is seen as a title contender behind star quarterback Cade Klubnik. As for LSU, Brian Kelly's squad returns quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after he passed for over 4,000 yards last year. LSU is another playoff contender entering 2025, and the Tigers are also seen as one of the best teams in the SEC in Kelly's fourth year on campus. The SportsLine Projection Model is big on LSU in this all-Tigers matchup as LSU wins in well over 50% of simulations at +157 odds.

Hawaii enters its game against Arizona on the heels of a Week 0 win, as it picked up a 23-20 victory over Stanford at home last week. It was the first win over a power-conference opponent in the first three-plus seasons under head coach Timmy Chang. He will now try to secure his first road win over a power-conference team, but Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite in the Saturday college football odds. The model does not like Hawaii's chances, as the Wildcats are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Bet on Saturday's top college football games at BetMGM and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors need to practice responsible gaming at all times, including not chasing losses and betting within their means. BetMGM offers tools and resources like a live chat feature and various gambling limits to users. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7.