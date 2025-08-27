There's plenty of sports action to bet on all across Wednesday, Aug. 27, with 15 MLB games and two WNBA contests on the schedule, as well as the second round of the US Open. If you're a bettor looking to place wagers on any of these games or the US Open, check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM currently has two new-user promotions right now depending on the state you're located in, offering either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, or $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more. Top games on Wednesday include the San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets on the diamond and a massive WNBA tilt between the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces. Additionally, the US Open sees Carlos Alcaraz in action on the men's side and Aryna Sabalenka on the women's side. You can wager on all of those events at BetMGM.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

There are two BetMGM promotions available to new users, and what you can access depends on where you live. If you are in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or New Jersey, you can sign up and get $150 in bonus bets if you win a first wager of $10 or more. If you're in another state where BetMGM operates, you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. There's no minimum odds requirement for either offer; just click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to get started and use the bonus code CBSSPORTS when prompted.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

When signing up, you will need to deposit at least $10 into your account before placing your first wager. If you sign up with the offer for bonus bets if your first bet loses, there are two ways your bonus bets will be credited. If you place a first bet under $50 and it loses, you get your stake back in one single bonus bet slip. If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you'll get five bonus bet slips, each worth 20% of your stake. For instance, if you bet $500 and lost, you'd get five $100 slips. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn or cashed out. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and if you win a bet using bonus bets, just know you will receive the winnings but not the stake back.

Best bets on Wednesday, August 27

Best MLB bets today

Two NL East rivals do battle Wednesday when the Mets host the Phillies. The Mets were in a bit of a freefall for much of the second half, but they've righted the ship and have played much better baseball of late, including this series against Philly. New York took the series opener 13-3 before recording a walk-off win on Tuesday. The Mets will look to cap off a big series sweep against the NL East-leading Phillies. Wednesday's pitching matchup sees Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.44 ERA) get the nod for the Phillies while the Mets turn to rookie right-hander Nolan McLean (2-0, 1.46 ERA). Walker started the year in the bullpen but now finds himself a key rotation member, especially with the news that ace Zack Wheeler is out for the year. Walker has spun three quality starts over his last four starts. McLean is making his third career MLB start and has picked up 15 strikeouts while allowing just two runs over 12.1 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes Philly in this one as the visitors win in 47% of simulations at +133 odds.

Bet Phillies-Mets and more MLB at BetMGM here:

Best WNBA bets today

There are only two WNBA games on Wednesday, with the Aces visiting the Dream and the Dallas Wings hosting the Connecticut Sun. Aces-Dream is a big matchup, as Atlanta holds the second-best record in the WNBA this year, while Vegas is right behind at third. Both teams have played great of late, with Vegas riding an 11-game win streak while Atlanta has won eight of its last 10. WNBA expert Max Meyer has shared his WNBA best bets for Wednesday, and he's targeting Aces forward NaLyssa Smith's rebounds prop line of 4.5.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on WNBA games.

Best US Open bets today

The US Open continues on Wednesday with the second round for both the men's and women's tournaments. On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz faces Mattia Bellucci. As for the women's tournament, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Polina Kudermetova. Check out tennis expert Jose Onorato's best bets and US Open predictions for the men's tournament and women's tournament.

Bet on the US Open at BetMGM and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, and the sportsbook offers a live chat feature for users, as well as the ability for bettors to take part in deposit limits, timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 for additional assistance.