Week 2 of the NFL preseason concludes Monday, August 18, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Washington Commanders. The Bengals might roll with their starters for a few series again as they try to avoid a slow regular season start, while the Commanders will give Jayden Daniels his first preseason snaps. There are also 13 MLB games on the schedule thanks to a doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee saw a 14-game winning streak end Sunday in extra innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports fans interested in NFL betting and MLB betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to take advantage of two promotions the sportsbook has going on. Users can either receive $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or get up to $1,500 in bonus bets depending on the state they reside in.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

If you are in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you have access to the $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager of $10 or more. If you are in another state, you will have access to the promotion where you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets. To get started, click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, and you will be taken to BetMGM. Enter all the required information and use the code CBSSPORTS when signing up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place your first wager. There's no minimum odds requirement for the wager with either promotion.

BetMGM bonus code terms and conditions

BetMGM will give bonus bets back to users who lose their first bet under the national promotion. If you win your bet, you'll get your winnings and stake like usual. If you wagered less than $50 and your bet lost, you'll get one bonus bet slip equal to the amount of the wager. If you wagered $50 or more and lost, you'll get five bonus bet slips of equal value. For example, if you wagered $100 and lost, you'd get five $20 bonus bet slips back. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Best bets on Monday, August 18

Best NFL bets today

Head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels and the Commanders starters will get at least one series against the Bengals, but it remains to be seen if Terry McLaurin will take the field. McLaurin recently came off the PUP list, though he continues to seek a new contract with the team. The Bengals will continue to roll with their starters for a series or two, which is why they are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM. Wager on Bengals-Commanders at BetMGM here:

Best MLB bets today

The Brewers and Cubs will draw most of the headlines, but the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers begin a pivotal series in the AL. The Astros are 3.5 games back of the top seed in the league but only 1.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. The Tigers are just a half-game back of the top seed in the AL and have won seven of their last 10 games. Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38 ERA) gets the nod for Houston, while Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76 ERA) goes for Detroit. The Tigers are -157 favorites (wager $157 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model is backing them, as they win in 59% of simulations. Sign up for BetMGM to bet Astros-Tigers and more MLB here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM, and the platform gives users tools like setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts to practice gaming responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support 24/7. The platform also lists contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing additional assistance.