The 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is headlined by the return of Joey Chestnut. Joey Chestnut, a 16-time champion, returns this year after being banned from last year's edition due to a sponsorship. Chestnut is a whopping -2500 favorite (risk $2,500 to win $100) in the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, while 2024 champion Patrick Bertoletti is second on the hot dog eating odds board at 16-1.

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest betting odds, preview

Chestnut has dominated the 10-minute event for nearly two decades, winning 16 of the last 17 editions he has competed in. He was banned from the contest last year due to his partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival brand of Nathan's. Those issues appear to be resolved, so Chestnut is set to return as a massive favorite.

Bertoletti is viewed as Chestnut's top competition at 16-1 after his 2024 victory, but he will likely have to perform much better than his 58-hot dog total from last year. Chestnut holds the record of 76 hot dogs from 2021, and his over/under for hot dogs eaten this year is 71.5 at BetMGM. Additionally, bettors can wager on an alternate line of 76.5 for Chestnut, with the Over priced at +250.

For any bettors expecting a shockingly disappointing showing from the 16-time champion, the field is +900 to beat Chestnut. There are totals for several other competitors as well, including Bertoletti at 50.5. The winner of the contest receives the mustard belt and $10,000.

Friday's festivities begin with the women's contest at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the men's contest at noon ET. BetMGM is not offering odds on the women's event, but unbeaten 10-time champion Miki Sudo has an over/under of 44.5 hot dogs.

