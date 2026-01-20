Tuesday features a busy night for Missouri sports bettors, providing multiple local options to use the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The Missouri Tigers return to the court to host No. 21 Georgia at 9 p.m. ET, and the St. Louis Blues continue their Canadian road trip with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Tigers return to Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, where they are 11-0 this season, including 2-0 in SEC play. Missouri has conference wins over Florida and Auburn at home this season, and the defending national champions Gators were ranked No. 22 in the nation when the Tigers pulled off the upset. Unranked Missouri looks to knock off another ranked SEC team on its home court on Tuesday when hosting No. 21 Georgia at 9 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 15-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play this season. They are coming off a 90-76 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Missouri fell to 13-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference with a 78-70 road loss to LSU on Saturday. Senior guard Mark Mitchell leads the Tigers at 17.3 points per game this season, including scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four games. Georgia is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Georgia odds at BetMGM. The over/under is set at 164.5 points.

The St. Louis Blues look to rebound from a 5-0 loss to the Oilers on Sunday as they continue their two-game Canadian road trip by taking on the Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Blues have a rare opportunity to play against a team even lower in the standings than they are, with St. Louis at 46 points and the Jets at 44 points as two of the three worst teams in the Western Conference this season. The Jets have lost back-to-back games. The Jets are -120 favorites, while the Blues are +100 underdogs in the latest Tuesday NHL bets at BetMGM. The over/under is set at six goals. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.