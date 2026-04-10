BetMGM continues to offer a top Missouri sportsbook promo code, with the current BetMGM bonus code giving new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. This can be used on local baseball teams, such as the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals, or any of the national teams in the MLB, NBA, NHL and more when Missouri sports betting. This weekend also features a big-time golf event, along with basketball and hockey playing critical games ahead of their postseasons for Missouri online sports betting options. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals have another interleague series this weekend, playing a Boston Red Sox team that is underperforming to begin the season. The Red Sox entered the 2026 MLB season with high expectations after making the postseason last year for the first time since 2021. The Cardinals (7-5) are coming off taking two of three games against the Nationals earlier in the week. This season offers little optimism for Cardinals fans, and their odds reflect that: St. Louis sits at +1100 odds to make the playoffs and +3500 odds to win the National League Central.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals have a four-game series against the White Sox, which started on Thursday. The Royals went 10-3 against the White Sox last season, including 7-0 in Kansas City, and they host Chicago this weekend, hoping to replicate last year's success. The Royals lost two of three games at the Guardians earlier this week.

The NBA and NHL postseasons aren't far off, and although the St. Louis Blues won't be competing, playoff hockey is one of the most exciting postseasons in sports. Missouri hockey fans looking to add a betting interest into the postseason can look over NHL futures betting odds, such as the Avalanche (+300), Lightning (+450) and Hurricanes (+500) to win the 2026 Stanley Cup. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.