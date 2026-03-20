The 2026 MLB season is less than a week away, and for the first time, this means baseball betting opportunities for Show Me State residents interested in wagering on the Kansas City Royals, or any other MLB team or player on a nightly basis via Missouri sports betting. With the latest BetMGM bonus code, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, you can begin locking in Royals future bets, or even play Opening Day when Missouri sports betting on BetMGM. The Royals open against the Braves on March 27. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

Opening Day of every MLB season feels like significantly more than just one game of a 162-game marathon. Every team gets to send their ace to the mound, and the vibes in the ballpark are filled with hope and positivity. The Royals open on the road this season, traveling to Atlanta to face the Braves, and they have named Cole Ragans the Opening Day starter. Ragans made only 13 starts last year due to injuries, but in 2024, he had a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts.

The Royals are +125 underdogs, with the Braves listed as -150 favorites in the latest MLB odds at BetMGM for their Opening Day game on March 27. The Braves are coming off their first losing season since 2017, but they have -175 odds to make the playoffs with the expectation that they'll return to their typical form. The Royals have lost three straight Opening Day contests.

BetMGM offers plenty of MLB future options. The Royals have +125 odds to make the playoffs with -150 odds to miss the postseason at BetMGM after going 82-80 and missing the playoffs last year after winning 86 games and making the postseason in 2024. The Royals have only made the playoffs three times this century, but they did win the 2015 World Series. Kansas City is +225 to win the AL Central, +1600 to win the AL and +3500 to win the World Series at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.