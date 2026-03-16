The 2026 MLB season begins this month, and it's never too early to start locking in your MLB bets for the upcoming season. For the first time, Show-Me-State residents can wager on the Kansas City Royals through Missouri sports betting, and with the current BetMGM bonus code, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, you can make your first wager with the safety net of bonus bets. The Royals are coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2014-15, which could lead to an influx of Over bets for win totals or playoff props on Kansas City when Missouri online sports betting. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The MLB season is a long one, 162 games in six months, and rather than wagering on each one specifically, many sports bettors will turn to MLB futures to have some rooting interest on every game without making as many wagers. For the first time, Missouri residents can join that action following Missouri sports betting becoming legalized in December. Kansas City went 82-80 last year to secure its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2014-15, and with at least 82 wins this season, it'll have three straight winning records for the first time since 2013-15.

Since winning the 2015 World Series, the Royals have only one playoff appearance in 10 years, losing in the ALDS in 2024. However, the sportsbooks give Kansas City roughly a 50/50 chance at making the playoffs this year at +125 odds to make with -150 odds to miss the playoffs in the latest Royals futures at BetMGM. Kansas City has +225 odds to win the AL Central, +1600 odds to win the AL and +3500 odds to win the World Series at BetMGM. Superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who had 23 home runs last year after back-to-back seasons with at least 30 home runs, has +6600 odds at BetMGM to lead baseball in home runs. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.