The 2026 MLB season is underway, and for the first time, Show-Me-State residents can get in the action via Missouri sports betting and sportsbook promos such as the current BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. There is plenty of excitement that this could be the year for a significant improvement from the Kansas City Royals and with Missouri sports betting, you can wager on the action all season. Specifically with the BetMGM bonus code, you can either win big or have a safety net of bonus bets with your first wager. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The Royals open the season on the road with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves from Friday through Sunday. Kansas City is coming off its second straight winning season, going 82-80 last year but missing the postseason. The Royals made the playoffs in 2024 in an 86-76 season, and they have +125 odds to make the playoffs this year at BetMGM.

Kansas City's over/under for total wins is set at 83.5. Since winning the World Series in 2015, the Royals have gone Over this total only once in 10 seasons (though one season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic). They've had at least 80 wins in four of those seasons, at times finishing around this number, although ultimately under it the vast majority of the time.

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off just their second losing season over the last 18 years, however, it's their second in the last three years. It's the first time in the 21st century they've had two losing seasons over a three-year span, and the sportsbooks indicate it's likely going to get worse. The Cardinals' over/under for total wins is 69.5 at BetMGM, with +750 odds to make the playoffs. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.