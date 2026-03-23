The 2026 MLB season begins this week, and the Kansas City Royals open away against the Atlanta Braves on Friday for a three-game series. And this year, for the first time, Missouri residents can bet on Royals games with the legalization of Missouri sports betting in December. One of the best ways to take advantage of Missouri online sports betting is through the current BetMGM bonus code, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, as one of the top Missouri sportsbook promos on the market. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

Whereas football games are once a week and hockey games often have a few days off between competitions, once the baseball season starts, it's there virtually every day to provide online sports betting opportunities. Still, there are few more exciting days in sports than baseball Opening Day, and the ability to wager on the result adds to the excitement for many. The Royals are coming off an 82-80 season in which they missed the playoffs by five games. Should Kansas City fans feel confident this season ends in the postseason?

The odds indicate the Royals, who made the playoffs in 2024, are more likely to miss the playoffs than make it. Kansas City has +125 odds to make the playoffs, with -150 odds to miss the postseason at BetMGM. The Royals have +3500 odds to win the World Series, which is the dead middle at 16th in the sport. The Royals have made the playoffs only three times this century. One of those appearances resulted in a World Series title (2015).

For Opening Day, Kansas City is sending Cole Ragans to the mound and welcoming back players like Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia from deep World Baseball Classic runs. Garcia was named the World Baseball Classic MVP after leading Venezuela to the title, and the Royals hope that success carries over to a strong season in Kansas City. The Braves are -150 to win Opening Day on Friday, with the Royals at +125 odds in the latest MLB odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.