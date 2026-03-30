For the first time, Missouri residents can watch the Kansas City Royals play on their home field this week with the option of online sports betting. With the BetMGM bonus code, new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, as one way to begin your Missouri sports betting adventure. The St. Louis Cardinals also continue their season at home this week, starting with a series against the New York Mets, creating plenty of options when exploring Missouri sports betting apps and the latest Missouri sportsbook promotions. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals finished 82-80 last season, but they were stronger at home, going 43-38 at Kauffman Stadium, which offered winning Missouri sports betting opportunities. The Royals begin a stretch of six straight home games starting Monday against the Twins for a three-game series, followed by a weekend three-game series against the Brewers. It certainly wasn't the Opening Day performance the Royals hoped for in a 6-0 loss to the Braves, but with a lineup featuring Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez, better offensive days are ahead. The Twins went 70-92 last season, and the Royals won the season series, 7-6.

The St. Louis Cardinals continue their season as well, remaining at Busch Stadium after their three-game home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals host the New York Mets from Monday to Wednesday. The Mets entered this season with the second-best odds in the National League to reach the World Series. After this series, the Cardinals travel to Detroit for their first road series of the season.

You can play MLB futures throughout the season at BetMGM, and those looking to back the Missouri locals could get some nice value this early. Neither team is among the favorites to reach the World Series, but it would score a nice payday if one does. The Royals have +1500 odds to win the American League, while the Cardinals have +15000 odds to win the National League in the latest MLB odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.