A busy sports week lies ahead, including another week of the 2026 MLB season, providing daily opportunities to take advantage of the current BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, when Missouri sports betting. Also, one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year tees off this week, and for the first time, Show-Me-State residents can join the action through Missouri online sports betting. Whether your intention is to bet on baseball, basketball, golf, or anything else, BetMGM has one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos currently going. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals are both on the road this week, with the Royals taking on the Cleveland Guardians and the Cardinals playing the Washington Nationals. The Royals have lost the season series to the Guardians in four of the last five seasons, including the Guardians going 8-5 head-to-head last season. Cleveland is coming off its third AL Central title over the last four years. The Cardinals don't have as difficult a series on paper. Washington is coming off a 66-96 season, marking its fifth straight season with more than 90 losses.

The NBA and NHL seasons are approaching the playoffs as well, and although no Missouri teams will be competing in these postseasons, NBA and NHL futures betting is a popular way to add excitement during a championship run. For the NBA, the Thunder are +135 favorites to win the NBA Finals, followed by the Celtics (+550) and Spurs (+600). For the NHL, the Avalanche are +300 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Lightning (+450) and Hurricanes (+500) in the latest NHL odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.