The MLB season continues and the NBA Play-In Tournament and postseason begin this week, making now another strong opportunity for Show-Me-State residents to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. This is the first MLB season with Missouri sports betting, which has given Missouri residents daily opportunities to wager on the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals when online sports betting. Whether you are intrigued by betting on baseball, basketball, hockey or anything else, BetMGM has one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos active. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals were given a gift by the baseball gods this week, as they will avoid two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal during their three-game series with the Tigers, which starts on Tuesday. The Tigers have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, so they are a tough matchup with or without Skubal on the mound, but his absence certainly increases the Royals' odds of success. The Royals went 4-9 against the Tigers last season, including 2-5 in Detroit, where they'll meet this week.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals face one of Kansas City's rivals this week with an interleague series against the Cleveland Guardians, winners of back-to-back AL Central titles. It's St. Louis' second straight interleague series after playing the Red Sox over the weekend.

While baseball is just beginning its regular season, the NBA enters the Play-In Tournament and postseason. But you don't need to wait until the matchups are set to begin NBA futures betting at BetMGM. The reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder are significant favorites to take another title at +130, followed by the Spurs (+450), Celtics (+500), Cavaliers (+1200) and Nuggets (+1200). Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.