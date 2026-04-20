Missouri sports betting is hitting its stride with the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals in action daily and right now you can use the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The Cardinals will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday while the Royals will host the Baltimore Orioles, and you can use either matchup on Monday to take advantage of this Missouri promo code. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made the playoffs in three years and they traded away several of their most prominent players this offseason, so it's a bit of a surprise that they're off to a 13-8 start on the season. They'll head to South Florida to begin a three-game series with the Marlins on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. Michael McGreevy will be on the bump for St. Louis while Miami will turn to Max Meyer, and the Cardinals are +110 underdogs on the road while the Marlins are -135 favorites.

After posting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in a decade, the Royals are off to a disappointing 7-15 start heading into a three-game series at home against the Orioles that begins on Monday. The offense has been sluggish, but starter Seth Lugo does have a 1.48 ERA over four starts and he'll take the ball tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and the latest MLB odds from BetMGM list Baltimore as the -115 favorite while Kansas City is priced at -105. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.