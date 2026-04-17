The Kansas City Royals travel to the Big Apple this weekend to play the high-profile New York Yankees in an exciting series that could make for intriguing Missouri sports betting opportunities to capitalize on the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Along with Royals vs. Yankees, this weekend features NBA and NHL playoff contests and the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros to create plenty of Missouri online sports betting options to take advantage of one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

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Missouri sports betting preview

The Royals haven't won a season series against the Yankees since 2014, including losing all six games last year. The Royals have particularly struggled at Yankee Stadium during this stretch, going 8-29 (.216) over the prior 10 seasons, as they return to the Bronx this weekend. Kansas City hasn't had great offensive production lately, which could make this another challenging series in New York against a lineup including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger. The Yankees led baseball at 5.19 runs per game last season.

Although Missouri doesn't have an NBA team of its own, that allows Missouri residents more flexibility when it comes to NBA betting during the NBA postseason. The NBA playoffs officially begin this weekend, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are +125 favorites to win their second straight NBA title, according to the latest NBA futures betting odds at BetMGM. The Spurs follow at +450 odds, with the Celtics at +500 and the Nuggets +1000.

Missouri hockey fans don't have to witness the rough play of the Blues anymore, and you can make Stanley Cup future bets at BetMGM as well. The Avalanche are +300 favorites, followed by the Hurricanes (+500) and Lightning (+500) at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.