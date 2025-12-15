Missouri sports betting enters Week 3 of taking live bets since its Dec. 1 launch, and BetMGM is still offering a lucrative sign-up bonus. With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, and that safety net of bonus bets with a loss has been crucial to Chiefs bettors since Missouri sports betting apps went live. The St. Louis Blues are home on Monday as an option for the BetMGM bonus code. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues (12-14-7, 31 points) host the Nashville Predators (12-15-4, 28 points) in a matchup of the two teams at the bottom of the Central Division standings. The Blues are coming off a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Friday to snap a two-game losing streak. Although Nashville is last in the division, the Predators are 6-3 over their last nine games. The Blues are -118 favorites, with the Predators listed as -102 underdogs in the latest Monday NHL odds at BetMGM.

Meanwhile, Chiefs fans woke up unhappy on Monday, not only because Kansas City was eliminated from postseason contention, but also because star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in the loss. It's the first time in Mahomes' nine-year career that the Chiefs won't be in the playoffs, and it's also his first significant injury as a professional. The Chiefs will likely turn to Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Sunday against the Titans, and the Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites in the early Week 16 NFL odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.