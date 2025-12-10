The Kansas City Chiefs' postseason chances aren't looking great; however, their odds do provide the chance for a huge payday for Missouri sports bettors who still believe in Kansas City. With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, new users can wager on the Chiefs, Blues, Tigers, and more throughout December, as the Chiefs look to rebound from their poor stretch. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing today Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs were among the top five teams with the lowest odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl when the season started. However, with the Chiefs now facing a must-win scenario essentially for four straight weeks to even make the playoffs, Kansas City is barely inside the top 15 teams in the NFL to win the Super Bowl after a 6-7 start. The Chiefs have +5000 odds to win this year's Super Bowl in the latest NFL odds from BetMGM, making them a longer shot than teams like the Jaguars, 49ers and Ravens, with +400 odds to make the playoffs.

Andy Reid made some bold, aggressive calls on fourth downs, which didn't work in Kansas City's favor, last week in a 20-10 loss to the Texans, so we'll see how aggressive he comes out this week in another pivotal AFC matchup for both sides. The Chiefs play the Chargers, who are still in the AFC West hunt, and the Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest NFL odds at BetMGM.

On top of the Chiefs, Missouri sports residents can wager on the Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Blues, or thousands of events nationally and around the globe. Missouri basketball has lost back-to-back games, going against Notre Dame and Kansas, but should have an easier matchup against Alabama State on Thursday. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.