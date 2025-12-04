BetMGM was one of the eight sportsbooks to launch for Missouri sports betting on Monday, December 1, and it brought one of the biggest Missouri sportsbook promotions with it. The current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, which you can use today, and if you unfortunately happen to lose the wager, you can use the bonus bet on plays such as the Chiefs vs. Texans or Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks when online sports betting Sunday action. BetMGM offers one of the largest bonus bet opportunities for Missouri sportsbooks. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up:

Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues take the ice on Thursday night in Boston against the Bruins. The Blues had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Monday, falling to 9-11-7 on the season. Monday marked the first non-one-goal game the Blues had played since Nov. 15. The Blues went 3-2-3 during that one-goal stretch, and they are currently outside of the playoffs roughly one-third of the way into the NHL season.

The Bruins are 15-13 this season, and are coming off a 5-4 loss against the Red Wings on Tuesday. Boston missed the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2015-16 season, but the Bruins are off to a decent start under new head coach Marco Sturm. The Blues went 1-1 against the Bruins last season, with their one victory coming in overtime.

The Blues are -135 favorites, while the Bruins are +114 underdogs in the latest Blues vs. Bruins odds at BetMGM. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals for a 7 p.m. ET start. Missouri residents can also use Thursday to lock in a wager on the Chiefs, who are favored by 3.5 points against the Texans in the latest Week 14 NFL odds at BetMGM.

