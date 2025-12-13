Missouri sports residents enter their second weekend of legalized online sports betting, and although there's no day-long college football slate, there's still Army vs. Navy as a college football game that garners the attention of football fans around the country. With the Blues, Chiefs, and Missouri Tigers all off today, that could be a contest worth using the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Chiefs are significantly more likely than not to miss the playoffs this year, which would break Kansas City's streak of 10 straight seasons in the playoffs. Kansas City is a +400 longshot to make the playoffs in the latest NFL odds at BetMGM, with +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl. It's shocking to see Kansas City with odds this long to make the postseason and win the Super Bowl, but given their 6-7 record with four weeks left, it's a season unlike any other in recent years for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have lost four of their last five games, including a 20-10 defeat to the Texans on Sunday Night Football last week. Patrick Mahomes has failed to reach 300 passing yards in seven of his last eight games, despite having the NFL record with 286 passing yards per game over his career.

Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite against the Chargers in the latest Week 15 NFL odds at BetMGM, with an over/under set for 41.5 points. Before Sunday's NFL action, Missouri sports bettors have the NBA, college basketball, and UFC Fight Night as Saturday sports betting options at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

