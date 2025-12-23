The holiday season is upon us, and BetMGM has been offering quite the gift to new users since Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1. With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, which you can use on the Chiefs, who take on the Denver Broncos on Christmas, or any other option in the sports calendar on Tuesday or throughout the holiday week. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their first losing season since 2012, despite still having two more weeks to play. For the first time in over a decade, Chiefs fans have the dilemma of, "Is it better to win? Or lose for a better draft pick?" Kansas City (6-9) is coming off a loss against a team that was in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in a 26-9 final against the Titans. The Chiefs have lost four straight games.

For the second straight week, Kansas City lost its starting quarterback as well, as Gardner Minshew went down with a knee injury. Chris Oladokun, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, threw his first career pass on Sunday, and he completed 11 of 16 throws for 111 yards. With a short turnaround with the Chiefs hosting the Broncos on Christmas Night on Thursday, Oladokun is likely looking at his first NFL start.

The Broncos are 13-point favorites against the Chiefs in the latest Week 17 NFL odds at BetMGM ahead of their 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Denver had its 11-game winning streak snapped in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars last week. The Chiefs are +550 underdogs (risk $100 to win $550) to knock off the Broncos, if you are inclined to bet on a Christmas miracle. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.