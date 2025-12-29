The fifth week of Missouri sports betting is underway, and BetMGM is still offering a significant safety net to Missouri residents who haven't joined the action yet. The latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, and on Monday, this could be used on the St. Louis Blues at home against the Buffalo Sabres. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues are coming off a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, securing at least one point in their third straight home game. The Blues host the Sabres on Monday, with Buffalo entering at 19-14-4 for 42 points this season. The Sabres are 7-9-2 on the road this year.

St. Louis is 8-8-5 at home this year. The Blues have at least one point in 61.9% of home games this season and they are 15-16-8 overall on the year. St. Louis has alternated wins and losses in seven straight games, a trend that doesn't bode well for Monday. The Blues and Sabres both have -110 odds to win on Monday in the latest NHL odds at BetMGM.

NFL fans have one more Week 17 contest to wager on, with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Rams can't win the NFC West, but they are still playing for seeding with the potential to finish fifth in the conference, which means a matchup against the NFC South winner, who will have at least two wins fewer than the top three teams in the conference. The Rams are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Monday Night Football odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.