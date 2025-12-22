Week 4 of Missouri sports betting has arrived, and to the surprise of all, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seeking their first victory in the Missouri online sports betting era. The Chiefs fell to the Titans, 26-9, in their first game without Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Monday provides new opportunities, though, as the Missouri basketball team takes the court, providing a local team to back with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Tigers had more than a week off to rest and prepare for a top-25 opponent, as Missouri takes on No. 18 Illinois at 8 p.m. ET from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri is off to a 10-2 start and enters off back-to-back wins following dropping non-conference contests to Kansas and Notre Dame. Illinois is also playing its first game in more than a week, most recently falling to No. 23 Nebraska, 83-80, on Dec. 13, dropping to 8-3 on the season.

Senior guard Mark Mitchell leads the Tigers at 18.2 ppg. Monday will be Missouri's final game of the 2025 calendar year, as it won't play again until taking on Florida on Jan. 3, so this should be a focused Tigers team in action. Illinois is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest college basketball odds at BetMGM.

The St. Louis Blues are also in action, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blues are coming off an impressive 6-2 victory over the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday, earning at least one point for their third straight contest. The Blues are 14-15-8 for 36 points this season. The Lightning are 19-13-3 for 41 points. Tampa Bay is a -235 favorite, while St. Louis is a +195 underdog in the latest NHL odds at BetMGM.

