The bulk of the Week 16 NFL takes place today, and although it will be difficult to top the Seahawks vs. Rams from Thursday Night Football, Missouri residents have plenty of high-stakes contests to consider when Missouri sports betting. You can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The Kansas City Chiefs take the field, eliminated from postseason contention, for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Titans. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs have gone from one of the Super Bowl preseason favorites to begin the year, to playing out the final three weeks of the regular season, eliminated from playoff contention. The Chiefs dropped to 6-8 with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers last week, for their fifth loss in their last six games. Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL late in the loss, and Gardner Minshew will start on Saturday.

The Chiefs take on the Titans, who are 2-12 and in the running for the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight season. Cam Ward, last year's top pick, hasn't been overly impressive for the Titans this season, but he's led the Titans to at least 24 points in back-to-back weeks. However, the Titans allowed 37 points to the 49ers last week and have surrendered 30.3 ppg over their last four contests.

Kansas City is favored by 3 points in the latest Week 16 NFL odds at BetMGM, despite Mahomes being out. The Chiefs still have a top-five scoring defense, ranking fourth at 19.1 points per game allowed this season, but they are 1-7 in one-score games this season, which has led to the rough year. The over/under is set at 37.5 points. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.