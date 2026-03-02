March is here, and in a few weeks, Missouri residents will be able to wager on March Madness for the first time. And with the latest BetMGM bonus code, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, you could either enter the NCAA Tournament with a nice bankroll boost or bonus bets when Missouri sports betting. The 2026 NCAA Tournament could feature multiple Missouri teams, with the Missouri Tigers in the hunt for an at-large bid and the Saint Louis Billikens as the likely top seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week Saint Louis Billikens, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

After a 4-4 start in SEC play, the Tigers are 6-2 over their last eight games heading into the first week of March, with two games left before the SEC Tournament. Missouri plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday before hosting Arkansas on Saturday, with two more chances to improve its March Madness resume ahead of the SEC tournament. The Tigers have had four different players as leading scorers in games during this run, as their lineup depth has been key to their success. Senior guard Mark Mitchell leads the way at 17.4 points per game for a Missouri team in the top half of the SEC standings.

However, another Missouri team has been ranked in recent weeks and seems to have a clearer path to the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Saint Louis won its first 12 games in Atlantic 10 play, and the Billikens are likely to enter their conference tournament with the top seed. Saint Louis plays on Wednesday and Saturday this week with the chance to secure that top spot on a quest for its first March Madness berth since 2019. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.