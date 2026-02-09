The NFL season is over, but the BetMGM sign-up bonuses for Missouri sports bettors certainly aren't. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, which could be used on Missouri college basketball bets this week, or even on Olympic action with the St. Louis Blues off until Feb. 26 for the Olympic break. Team USA hockey plays its first game on Feb. 12, as one online sports betting option for Missouri sports bettors missing hockey betting action. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers have two games this week, traveling to play Texas A&M on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET before hosting the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Missouri closed last weekend with a 78-59 road victory over South Carolina, improving to 16-7 overall and 6-4 in the SEC following that result.

For many, the end of the NFL season means the beginning of MLB prep, and it's never too early to start locking in MLB futures. At BetMGM, the Kansas City Royals' regular-season wins over/under is set at 82.5 wins coming off an 82-80 season last year. Kansas City won 86 games the year before in snapping a seven-year stretch of losing seasons. Bobby Witt Jr. is set to begin his fifth year with the Royals, giving Kansas City one of the top overall players in the sport in its lineup. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.