With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses when wagering on the Chiefs, Tigers, Blues, or teams outside of the state. Missouri sports betting officially launched on December 1, allowing both in-person and online sports betting. There are some big-time matchups ahead involving Missouri-based teams for sports betting, such as Missouri vs. Notre Dame on Tuesday, and Missouri vs. Kansas on Sunday in college basketball, and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri basketball team takes its undefeated record into South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night in an SEC/ACC Challenge contest. For the first time, Missouri residents can be on the Tigers' basketball team. Missouri is 4-4 against the spread this season as the Tigers have been favored in all eight games during their 8-0 start. The Tigers have been favored by at least 23 points in six of their eight games, and they are 2-0 ATS when favored by fewer than 20 points.

Missouri is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Notre Dame odds at BetMGM, with an over/under set at 148.5 points. Notre Dame is 5-3 this season, but 1-3 against programs from a power conference.

These two programs haven't met since 2011, when the Tigers won, 87-56 on a neutral floor. The Tigers are coming off a seven-game homestand during their 8-0 start. After months of anticipation, Missouri fans can finally wager on their own team on sports betting apps such as BetMGM, and if you feel confident in the Tigers, you can bet up to $1,500 with the latest BetMGM promo code and receive your stake back in bonus bets if Notre Dame wins. The Fighting Irish are 4-0 at home this season. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.