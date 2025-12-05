Missouri residents hoped to be cheering on their college football teams the weekend of Missouri sports betting being introduced, but they should still have that time again before the end of the year. Both Missouri and Missouri State are bowl eligible, but neither will play conference championship weekend. However, there are plenty of elite college football matchups to consider utilizing the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses in one of the top sportsbook promotions for Missouri sports betting apps. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their first game since Missouri sports betting launched on December 1, and there's no doubt it will create an even more raucous environment at Arrowhead Stadium with the fans now having the ability to place money on their favorite team. The Chiefs are 5-1 at home this season and have had one of the best homefield advantages in the NFL over the last decade, including going 38-10 at home dating back to the 2020 season.

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 14 NFL odds at BetMGM, and Kansas City has won five straight at home. The Chiefs are 4-1-1 against the spread at home this season, while the Texans are 2-4 ATS on the road this year. With the Chiefs at 6-6 on the season, Sunday features a near must-win to keep their postseason hopes going deeper into December. Kansas City has -130 odds to miss the playoffs, with +110 odds to make the postseason at BetMGM. The Chiefs are +850 to win the AFC and +1700 to win the Super Bowl. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.