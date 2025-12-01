After months of build-up and years of anticipation, Missouri sports betting is now officially live. Starting Dec. 1, Missouri residents have the green light to participate in online sports betting, and with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Residents of the Show Me State can bet on their favorite teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues, as well as thousands of other options around the United States and internationally. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Users must deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place their first wager. No minimum odds requirement.



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

Thanksgiving may have been ruined for die-hard Chiefs fans after seeing the Cowboys vs. Chiefs result. The Cowboys defeated the Chiefs, 31-28, in Patrick Mahomes' first Thanksgiving game, dropping Kansas City to 6-6 on the season. It's strange to see the Chiefs fighting for the postseason this late in the year, as opposed to cruising their way into the playoffs, but that provides an opportunity for sports bettors.

This simply may not be the Chiefs' year, however, if you believe in the Andy Reid-led Chiefs to still make a postseason run and keep their streak of seven straight AFC Championship Game appearances, you can find some value in NFL futures at BetMGM. Kansas City is +700 (risk $100 to win $700) to win the AFC Championship, with +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl in the latest NFL odds at BetMGM.

Residents aren't simply limited to the Chiefs, or Missouri-based sports in general, though. BetMGM offers thousands of online sports betting options with games, spreads, totals, props, and more available for sports around the world. With the NHL season picking up, sports bettors can also wager on the St. Louis Blues looking to rally from a slow start to return to the postseason.

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.