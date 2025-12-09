Missouri sports betting went live on Dec. 1, and BetMGM is still offering new users a significant bonus opportunity with your first online sports betting wager. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, which you can use on the St. Louis Blues today, the Missouri Tigers or Kansas City Chiefs upcoming, or any other game on the slate this week, such as the NBA Cup. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing today Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Blues return to the ice on Tuesday to take on the Boston Bruins for the second time in a week. St. Louis lost to Boston, 5-2, on Thursday on the road, but the Blues will be home for Tuesday night's 8 p.m. ET start. The Blues (11-12-7, 29 points) are coming off back-to-back wins for just the third time this season, as they look for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Bruins are 17-13-0 for 34 points this season. Boston also enters on a two-game winning streak. The Blues are -150 favorites, while the Bruins are +125 underdogs in the latest NHL odds at BetMGM.

Meanwhile, although it may seem that way, the Chiefs' season isn't over yet. With a shocking 6-7 record and coming off a 20-10 home loss to the Texans last week, Kansas City can still make the postseason, but it will likely need to win each of its final four games and get some help in the conference. The Chiefs are eliminated from winning their 10th straight divisional title, but they can still take a wild card spot. They'll go head-to-head with one of their AFC wild card contenders on Sunday, hosting the Chargers as 4-point favorites, according to the latest NFL odds on BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.