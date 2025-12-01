BetMGM has officially launched in Missouri, with Missouri sports betting going live on Dec. 1. Missouri residents can put a significant boost to their bankroll with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. With every game meaning more now to the 6-6 Chiefs, plus the Missouri basketball team having a pair of high-profile contests this week, the timing of online sports betting going live in Missouri couldn't be much better. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues will provide plenty of online sports betting opportunities this week, with four games from Monday through Sunday. They'll close the week on the road with matchups against the Bruins (Thursday), Senators (Saturday) and Canadians (Sunday) following a three-game homestand. Jim Montgomery, who was hired as the Blues' full-time coach in the middle of last season, went 35-18-7 after taking over last year as St. Louis salvaged a postseason run. But his Blues are off to a slower start this season, currently outside of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Chiefs are another Missouri team that has been a postseason staple over recent years that may be on the wrong side of the cut line by the end of the regular season. The Chiefs fell to 6-6 after a 31-28 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but – certainly bolstered due to their reputation – the Chiefs remain favored to make the postseason. The Chiefs have -115 odds to make the playoffs, with -105 odds to miss the playoffs in the latest NFL futures at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.