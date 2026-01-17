The NFL postseason resumes on Saturday, and although the Chiefs are not in the postseason for thousands of Missouri residents to cheer on this year, you could root against one of their biggest rivals on Saturday, the Denver Broncos. And with the latest BetMGM bonus code, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, you can wager on it as well through Missouri sports betting. The Missouri Tigers are also in action, hosting LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Tigers are off to a 3-1 start in SEC play with a 13-4 record overall. Missouri is coming off an 84-74 win over Auburn at home on Wednesday. Jayden Stone had 22 points, with Mark Mitchell adding 20 points for the Tigers. Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points per game this season, with Stone at 14.7 ppg as the Tigers have five players averaging more than 10 ppg. Missouri vs. LSU is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, LSU is 0-4 in SEC play this season with a 14-5 overall record. Two of LSU's four SEC losses have come at home, including a 75-74 loss to Kentucky on Wednesday. Missouri defeated Kentucky on the road, 73-68, on Wednesday. The Missouri State Bears are also in action, taking on Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. ET on the road. Both teams are 10-7 overall and 4-2 in Conference USA.

In NFL action, the Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have plenty of history against both teams, with the Broncos being one of their top divisional rivals, and Kansas City ending Buffalo's season over the last two years. For NFL fans still following an AFC postseason that doesn't include the Chiefs, the Broncos are 1.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.