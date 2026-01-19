The Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hooseirs square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday evening, and new users in Missouri can take advantage of the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Sports bettors in the Show Me State can also place wagers on the St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers later in the week. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

With spring training a few weeks away, the Kansas City Royals are an option for bettors as they enter the season as a 35-1 favorite to reach the 2026 World Series, 16th-best odds overall. The Royals are looking to reach the postseason for the second time in three years. Since 1969, their first year in the American League, they have earned 10 playoff appearances, including four trips to the World Series. Kansas City won World Series championships in 1985 and 2015.

Another beloved Missouri team is the NHL's St. Louis Blues. The Blues have played well since New Year's Day and are looking to make their second consecutive trip to the postseason. St. Louis has earned a playoff berth in five of the past seven seasons, including 2018-19 when they earned their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. The Blues are looking to better last season's fifth-place finish in the Central Division. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.