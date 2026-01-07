Wednesday brings a busy day for Missouri sports bettors who enjoy backing the local teams, with multiple in-state teams to use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Both the St. Louis Blues (vs. Blackhawks) and Missouri Tigers (vs. Kentucky) travel for Wednesday night contests as options to use the latest BetMGM promo code when Missouri sports betting. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues are undefeated in 2026, and although that's only two games, the Blues only had three two-game winning streaks during the 2025 portion of the 2025-26 NHL season. On Wednesday, they go for three straight wins for the first time all season when taking the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7). The two have nearly identical records with the Blues at 17-18-8 this season, and the Blues are coming off a 2-0 win over the Canadians on Saturday.

The Blackhawks have won three straight and are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Las Vegas on Sunday. St. Louis defeated Las Vegas, 4-3, on Friday for its first win of the 2026 calendar year. The Blues are -120 favorites, with the Blackhawks as +100 underdogs in the latest Wednesday NHL odds at BetMGM. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals in a 9:30 p.m. ET start

The Missouri Tigers look to improve to 2-0 in SEC play, taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Tigers defeated the defending national champion Florida Gators, 76-74, on Saturday to improve to 11-3 overall on the season. Kentucky is 9-5 and lost to Alabama, 89-74, on Saturday in its SEC opener. Kentucky is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Wednesday college basketball odds at BetMGM. The over/under is set at 149.5 points. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.