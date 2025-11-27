Outside of Super Bowl Sunday, Thanksgiving marks the biggest day of the year for NFL football, and in turn, creates one of the biggest handles for sportsbooks across the country. Although Missouri residents aren't able to partake in the wagering side yet, you can pre-register for Missouri sportsbooks that launch live on Monday, Dec. 1. BetMGM is one of the 10 Missouri betting apps accepting wagers on Monday, and by signing up early, you can secure even more bonus funds. With the latest BetMGM bonus code, new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $100 in bonus bets just for creating an account during the Missouri pre-registration period. Soon, you'll be able to use those bonus funds on Missouri teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues, or hundreds of other sports and teams around the world on BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up for BetMGM to claim your $100 in bonus bets and Missouri first bet offer here:

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.



For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs play today on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2006. Patrick Mahomes has played on nearly all the big days on the NFL calendar – Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Kickoff Games, Christmas, and even Black Friday. After today, Mahomes can finally add Thanksgiving when the Chiefs travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites in the latest Thanksgiving NFL odds. Both Kansas City and Dallas are coming off comeback victories, but the Chiefs failed to cover their 3.5-point spread in a 23-20 overtime victory against the Colts. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 24-21, despite being the underdog entering that matchup. Dallas is 4-1 against the spread as the underdog this season, including 2-2-1 straight-up in those contests.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 1-3 ATS on the road this season, and they've been favored in all four road contests. Kansas City has failed to cover the spread in three straight games, losing two of those contests straight-up. With the Chiefs at 6-5 and Dallas at 5-5-1, this Thanksgiving result is crucial to both teams pursuing the postseason.

