BetMGM isn't making users wait very long to see their bonus funds, as the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $100 in bonus bets just for creating an account during the Missouri sports betting pre-registration period, which went live on Monday. On top of that, first-time users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, providing a safety net on that first wager when Missouri sports betting goes live for action on Dec. 1. Users can bet on Missouri teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues, or hundreds of other sports and teams around the world on BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up for BetMGM to claim your $100 in bonus bets and Missouri first bet offer here:

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.



For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri entered Year Six of the Eli Drinkwitz era unranked, but after climbing as high as No. 14 this season, there was a belief that this could be the year the Tigers break through to make the College Football Playoff. However, an 0-3 record against top-10 teams has made this unlikely, but not impossible, heading into their Week 13 matchup on Saturday. The Tigers have one more crack at a top-10 opponent when Missouri, which rejoined the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 22, plays No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday at noon ET.

The Sooners have won back-to-back games against top-15 ranked teams, including knocking off No. 4 Alabama, 23-21, in Tuscaloosa last week. Missouri will still be a longshot to make the CFP even with an upset over the Sooners, but depending on other results, they could become CFP viable enough for a longshot bet at Missouri sportsbooks.

The final College Football Playoff selection show is on Dec. 7, meaning Missouri betting apps such as BetMGM will be live by then. Futures betting on the CFP national champion will be a popular wager, and with the latest BetMGM promo code, you can even use some of your bonus bets toward picking the next CFP winner.

Use the latest BetMGM promo code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $100 in bonus bets for signing up during pre-registration:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.