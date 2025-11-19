Users can't make their first sports betting wager until December 1, but with pre-registration going live on Monday, now is the perfect time to begin registering for Missouri sports betting apps, and the current BetMGM bonus code is one of the best on the market. With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $100 in bonus bets just for creating an account during the Missouri pre-registration period. Users can wager on Missouri teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues, or hundreds of other sports and teams around the world on BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up for BetMGM to claim your $100 in bonus bets and Missouri first bet offer here:

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.



For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

Typically at this point of the season during the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era, the Chiefs are worrying more about what seed they will be in the postseason, rather than merely making it. However, this hasn't been your typical Kansas City season, as after 10 games, the Chiefs have already lost more games than they did in five of the previous seven seasons Mahomes has been the starter. The Chiefs are 5-5 entering their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs aren't alone for Missouri football teams fighting for a playoff spot. Although it's unlikely given that the Tigers have lost three games already this season, Missouri salvaged whatever little chance it had at making the College Football Playoff with a 49-27 win over Mississippi State last week. The No. 22 Tigers have the opportunity to pull off their best victory of the season, playing No. 8 Oklahoma on the road on Saturday, and if they can win on Saturday, maybe a miracle is possible to make the CFP.

Once Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, you'll have the chance to wager on all these spreads, money lines, totals and futures at BetMGM on Missouri-based teams, or hundreds of other options around the world. The Chiefs play two more games before the Dec. 1 launch, but this could be a year to find the best value yet on the Chiefs to make another Super Bowl run at betting sites like BetMGM.

Use the latest BetMGM promo code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $100 in bonus bets for signing up during pre-registration:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.