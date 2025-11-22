BetMGM is one of the most recognizable names in the sports betting industry, in part due to the company's ties with entertainment and hospitality, and it has since become one of the main players in the sports betting industry. BetMGM is one of the 10 sportsbooks going live on Dec. 1 for Missouri sports betting, but the pre-registration period is already open, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users bonuses they can capitalize on now and on Dec. 1. The current BetMGM bonus code gives users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $100 in bonus bets just for creating an account during the Missouri pre-registration period. Users can bet on Missouri teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues, or hundreds of other sports and teams around the world on BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up for BetMGM to claim your $100 in bonus bets and Missouri first bet offer here:

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.



For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Missouri sports betting preview

Betting trends is something sports bettors should familiarize themselves with when forming a sports betting strategy once Missouri sports betting can start taking wagers on Dec. 1. The Chiefs are 5-5 overall and 5-5 against the spread through their first 10 games, so there's no significant edge there, however, the Under has hit in seven of their 10 games this season. You may be tempted to bet Overs for Kansas City games given the offensive star power of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, but you can't argue with the results, and the Under is 7-3 this season.

Missouri State is 7-3 against the spread, and Missouri is 5-4-1 ATS through 10 games. They've had far different game scripts to both reach winning ATS records, though, with the Over hitting in seven of 10 Missouri games, while the Under has cashed in eight of 10 Missouri State games.

No team has a greater Under rate than Missouri State, and whether it's that specific trend or just trends in general, that's something you'll want to keep in mind throughout the winter, including following up with trends for the Tigers and Bears when college basketball betting at BetMGM.

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.