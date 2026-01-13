The current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, and with the way the St. Louis Blues have played lately, those bonus bets have been an advantageous safety net for Blues backers. The Blues take the ice again on Tuesday, and those who haven't claimed the BetMGM bonus code still can, whether it's to back or fade the Blues against the Hurricanes, or play any of the national NBA or college basketball action when Missouri sports betting at online sports betting sites. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Blues opened the 2026 calendar year with back-to-back wins; however, they've lost three straight contests. All three losses have come by multiple goals, and they've allowed at least four goals in each contest. Scoring hasn't been their issue, with St. Louis posting multiple goals in all three contests, but they've allowed 15 goals over their last three games. The Blues have the worst goal differential in the NHL (-47).

St. Louis (17-21-8, 42 points) hosts the Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-4, 60 points) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes lead the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, and only three teams have more points than Carolina this season. The Hurricanes are playing the second half of a back-to-back, though, coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings, which also ended their four-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes are -170 favorites, with the Blues at +140 underdogs in the latest Tuesday NHL odds at BetMGM. The over/under for total goals is 6 goals. The Missouri Tigers return to action tomorrow, hosting Auburn in SEC play at 7 p.m. ET as another local option in the near future. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.