The second College Football Playoff semifinal takes place on Friday night with top-seeded Indiana against No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET, and nationally, this will be one of the most bet-on games of the year. Missouri sports bettors interested in the action can do so while taking advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code, which allows new users to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. You can also wager on the locals Friday night, with the St. Louis Blues traveling to play the Utah Mammoth. Click here to claim the latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

BetMGM Missouri Details BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus Get up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bet If You Don't Win Your First Bet BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

New users in Missouri can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this online sports betting offer. Users must be 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates legitimately, such as Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to BetMGM, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Deposit at least $10 on Dec. 1, and place your first wager. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Click here to get started:



BetMGM Missouri: What should bettors know?

The BetMGM sportsbook has been around in its current form since 2019 and is now live in over 20 states. Here are the three biggest strengths of the sportsbook

BetMGM Rewards: BetMGM offers one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. You can earn points on the sportsbook, the casino, and even staying at MGM properties. Points can also be redeemed for perks like comped hotel rooms or show tickets. Extensive betting markets across niche sports: BetMGM offers close to 30 different sports markets to bet on, including ski jumping and water polo. Banking methods and payout speeds: Most sportsbooks offer a selection of banking methods, but BetMGM's e-wallet support and in-person cash options make it one of the best.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code now:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Blues (17-19-8) suffered their first loss of the 2026 calendar year, falling to the Blackhawks, 7-3, on Wednesday. After winning their first two games of 2026, Wednesday showed once again how, when the Blues lose, it's often ugly. St. Louis has the worst goal differential (-43) in the league, despite three teams having fewer points than them in the standings.

The Mammoth (21-20-3) are coming off a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday. The Blues have scored multiple goals in three straight games. The Mammoth are -175 favorites, while the Blues are +145 underdogs in the latest Friday NHL odds at BetMGM. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

For college football fans, Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. Oregon odds at BetMGM. Indiana defeated Oregon, 30-20, on the road this season for Oregon's only loss this year. Indiana enters at 14-0, while Oregon is 13-1. The over/under is 48.5 points. Sign up for BetMGM here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in 7 days. One new player offer. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Additional terms apply - visit BetMGM.com. Subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited.