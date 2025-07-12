Saturday is another loaded sports day with 15 MLB games, two WNBA contests, Wimbledon, the PGA's Scottish Open and a UFC Fight Night taking place. Bettors looking to place wagers on any of these contests or events should check out the BetMGM promo code, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Here's everything you need to know about the promotion, as well as a look at some of Saturday's best bets.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you're interested in this offer, you need to first make sure you are eligible. This offer is only available to new BetMGM users who have never made an account before and who are of legal age in a state where the sportsbook operates. If you are eligible and wish to claim the BetMGM promo code, follow these instructions.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page. Create a BetMGM account by entering all required information. Deposit at least $10 into your BetMGM account. Place a first bet of any amount.

If that first bet loses, BetMGM will give you bonus bets matching that bet (up to $1,500). If that initial losing bet was for $49 or less, you'll receive a single bonus bet token of matching value. If your initial losing bet was for $50 or higher, you'll receive five tokens, each worth 20% of the initial qualifying wager. For instance, if you bet $250 and lost, you'd get five $50 bonus bet tokens.

The bonus bet tokens expire seven days after being issued. Wagers made using the bonus bet tokens pay out only the winnings from the bet, and not the initial stake.

Best bets for Saturday's games

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Two NL West rivals continue their series Saturday afternoon. The Giants claimed Friday's series opener with an 8-7 win. Shortstop Willy Adames led the charge with a homer and a two-run triple, and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee went 3-for-4. What makes Saturday's matchup even more interesting is that Shohei Ohtani will be starting for L.A. in his fifth appearance on the mound this year. He's 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA across six innings pitched. He's thrown two scoreless innings in each of his last two starts. The Giants will start Landen Roupp, who is 6-5 with a 3.39 ERA this year. He allowed one run over five innings in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Giants covering the 1.5-run spread in in 67% of its simulations. Check out all of its projections and prop picks here.

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

The American League East and Wild Card races have both gotten more interesting of late, and these two rivals both hold Wild Card spots. Boston claimed the first game of the series on Friday with a Ceddanne Rafaela walk-off homer over the Green Monster. The Red Sox have now won eight straight games.

Shane Baz (8-4, 4.34 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay on Saturday, while Boston sends ace Garrett Crochet (9-4, 2.39 ERA) to the mound. Baz allowed three runs in six innings against the Detroit Tigers in his last start, while Crochet, an All-Star for the second year in a row, allowed two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals the last time he toed the rubber.

The SportsLine Projection Model has Tampa Bay covering in 65% of its simulations. Check out all of its projections and prop picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira

There's a six-fight main card on Saturday's UFC Fight Night, with the main event being a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira. Lewis is 28-12 (1) in his MMA career, and while he's coming off a win, he's lost four of his last six fights. He's the No. 9-ranked heavyweight in the UFC rankings. As for Teixeira, the 25-year-old is 8-0 in his MMA career and is No. 13 in UFC's heavyweight rankings. Teixeira is a -325 favorite at BetMGM while Lewis checks in at +260. Check out UFC Fight Night picks from expert Daniel Vithlani here.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming, which is something BetMGM takes seriously by offering tools and resources for its users, including loss and time limits. National resources are also available to all bettors, such as The National Council on Problem Gambling, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.