There is plenty to wager on in the month of March, and there is a BetMGM promo code for any new bettor who's ready to dive into the sports betting world.

For those that are interested, BetMGM has a welcome offer serving as first-bet insurance, where you can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a first bet loses. Let's understand the nuances of this promo as well as check out notable sports events this week that you can place your first bet on.

How to claim BetMGM's promo

Are you ready to snag BetMGM's sign-up bonus? New users can follow these steps for a first-bet insurance of up to $1,500.

Go BetMGM's website and click "Sign Up" Fill out all the necessary information and make sure you put in the promo code "CBSSPORTS" New users must make a deposit of at least $10 once BetMGM verifies your location Make a first wager—if it wins, you receive your winnings and if it loses, you receive your bonus bets that matches the bet amount

If the initial bet is more than $50 and it loses, the user will receive the bonus bets split up into five equal amounts. So if the first bet is $1,500 and loses, there would be five $300 bonus bets awarded. If you win your first bet, you just proceed with your winnings and don't receive any bonus bets. Bonus bets will be sent to your account within approximately 24 hours and expire seven days after being issued.

New users must be 21+ to sign up for BetMGM.

BetMGM promo comparison

If you're curious about how BetMGM's sign-up offer stacks up to other sportsbook promos, here is a table below that showcases them all:

Brand Promo CBS promo code BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

BetMGM and Fanatics are the only sportsbooks offering bet insurance with their welcome offers, so let's explain each promo. With BetMGM, you can bet up to $1,500 on your first wager and receive a matching amount in bonus bets if that first bet loses.

At Fanatics, you can receive up to $100 in bonus bets for your first 10 days at the sportsbooks if your first bet loses each day—for a maximum total of $1,000 in bonus bets. New bettors can receive more in bonus bets with BetMGM and Fanatics than any other sportsbook, however, you have to bet more and you could stand to potentially lose more if you also lose the bonus bet wagers.

Other sportsbook offers include only having to bet a smaller amount to receive bonus bets or other rewards. If you win your first FanDuel wager of at least $5, you will earn $200 in bonus bets. With DraftKings and bet365, you will get at least $150 in bonus bets from a first bet of $5 or more, even if the first bet loses. Finally at Caesars, you can get 10 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1, meaning you can potentially double your winnings on up to 10 bets (with a maximum bet of $25 and maximum win of $2,500 per token).

What to bet on this week in sports

Just 66 teams remain in the quest to cut down the nets in San Antonio, with four teams playing Wednesday night to nab the final two bids in the field. The chaos then ensues Thursday and Friday, with 16 matchups spanning each of those days. Duke, Florida, Auburn and Houston make up the top-ranked teams, followed by Alabama, St. John's, Michigan State and Tennessee. Will we see any of these strong contenders shockingly lose this week?

Not a college basketball fan? No problem, there are many intriguing NBA matchups this week. The Los Angeles Lakers play two massive home games, facing off against the Denver Nuggets on Thurs., March 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks on Fri., March 21. If LeBron James doesn't return from his groin injury, Luka Doncic will have to lead Los Angeles in its charge to get a top-4 seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

There are lots of ways to bet the NBA at BetMGM, including spread, moneyline, totals and player props available for every game. You can also wager on futures markets such as NBA champion and NBA MVP (in certain states). The Lakers are currently +1000 to win the title at BetMGM, the fourth-lowest odds behind the Boston Celtics (+220), Oklahoma City Thunder (+225) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+500).

Responsible Gaming

One of the most important things for every bettor to understand is responsible gaming. You have to make sure to bet within your means and to never chase. BetMGM has tools for bettors to help with responsible gaming. Some include being able to set loss limits and time limits, along with withdrawal lock-in, which prevents users from reversing a withdrawal after it's initiated.



Other resources include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and reaching out to 1-800-GAMBLER.