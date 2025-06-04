The bettor who posted a video of himself harassing three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas has been banned from FanDuel, according to a statement to ESPN.

"FanDuel condemns in the strongest terms abusive behavior directed towards athletes," said a FanDuel spokesperson. "Threatening or harassing athletes is unacceptable and has no place in sports. This customer is no longer able to wager with FanDuel."

In a video posted to social media, the now-banned bettor can be heard hurling insults at Thomas as she walked around the track prior to her sprint at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia. The bettor called Thomas a "choke artist" and made disparaging remarks about her husband being white.

Thomas finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and third overall. After the race, the bettor bragged that he "made Gabby lose" and posted screenshots of his winning parlays.

Thomas called the bettor's post "gross" and added that while she has been heckled before, this particular bettor crossed a line by following her around.

"This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults," Thomas wrote on social media. "Anybody who enables him online is gross.

"Heckling is tolerable," Thomas continued. "It's [the] following me around the stadium that's wild."

Grand Slam Track said it is conducting a "full investigation into the reprehensible behavior captured on video."

Thomas is one of the United States' top sprinters and a prominent figure in track and field. She won gold in the 200 meters, as well as the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays at the Paris Olympics last year. Thomas previously earned bronze in the 200 meters and silver in the 4x100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics, and added a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2023 world championships.

Earlier this year, Thomas shared on TikTok that she had been repeatedly approached and confronted by the same group of men at airports in several cities. The men reportedly brought stacks of photos for her to sign but turned aggressive when she declined.