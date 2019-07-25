Bidding for Barack Obama's game-worn high school basketball jersey starts at $25K

Barack Obama was perhaps the the biggest basketball enthusiast to a have occupied the White House, and now the general public has a chance to own a relic from some of the 44th president's earliest days on the hardwood.

It'll only cost at least $25,000.

That's the starting bid for Obama's 1978-79 Punahou High School jersey, which is on sale until mid-August through Heritage Auctions. JOLISPORT sells commemorative replicas of the same jersey on Amazon for $20.79, but this one was worn by Obama himself, back when the former commander-in-chief was just a senior in Honolulu, playing for Punahou's 1979 state champion varsity team.

The guys at @HeritageAuction have set the opening bid of @BarackObama’s 1978-79 high school basketball jersey at $25,000. pic.twitter.com/Kn8Dc5q0Dr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 25, 2019

"A strong argument could be made that this auction lot represents the most important basketball jersey that exists," Heritage Auctions' listing reads, citing Obama's historic political career in addition to background on the decades-old jersey.

It was fortuitously rescued from being discarded when the new varsity jerseys arrived on campus only because our consignor Peter Noble, three years behind Obama at Punahou, had worn the same number "23" jersey while on the junior varsity team. We can see the multiple years of wear in the softness of the tackle twill identifiers and the "Rawlings [size] 40" label at lower right front tail, and even a scattering of small stains consistent with blood, perhaps Obama's. A patched repair at lower front left likewise documents the long, rough-and-tumble history of the historic garment.

Heritage Auctions, which is featuring the Obama jersey as part of Sports Collectibles Session Platinum Night on Aug. 17 in Dallas, with online bidding open until then, says it will accompany the game-worn uniform with a letter of provenance from Noble, plus the consignor's 1979 Punahou yearbook, which features Obama's senior picture and a shot of the president wearing the same jersey during a high school game.