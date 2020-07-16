Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: The ACC will accommodate Notre Dame if they shift to a conference-only schedule ( 2:18 )

The Big East, following the lead of the NCCA's other top conferences, canceled all non-conference games on their fall sports schedules for the 2020-21 season on Thursday. Men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball and field hockey are among the sports that will be affected by the decision.

The Big East also said that the conference hasn't decided on what will happen with fall sports conference competition and championships. The conference plans to monitor COVID-19 conditions in Big East communities and determine what to do from there.

There also hasn't been a decision made yet on if men's and women's basketball, the league's top attractions, will be affected.

"All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of BIG EAST campuses and their athletics program participants," the conference wrote in their statement.

The conference had announced on June 8 that teams from the aforementioned fall sports will be grouped by their geographic region for the 2020-21 season.

The Big East is one of multiple conference that have made decisions on their fall sports schedules in anticipation of issues that could be caused by COVID-19: