On Wednesday, the Big East announced that all fall sports have been postponed for 2020. In a press release, the conference also revealed that they will "assess alternative options" for holding fall sports during the spring of 2021.

The Big East made this decision by consulting with the "Big East COVID-19 Task Force," which is an advisory group made up of athletic trainers, doctors, student-athletes, and medical experts.

Among the sports affected by the postponement are men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, field hockey, and volleyball. In addition, sports with non-traditional fall seasons such as men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, baseball, and softball also won't be held.

"The decision to not hold fall sports competition was not made lightly," Big East Board of Directors Chair Rev. Peter M. Donohue said. "Athletics play an integral role in the student, alumni and fan experience at each of our institutions, and we were all hoping to allow the fall seasons to move forward. However, given the guidance of the Big East COVID-19 Task Force, this decision, while disappointing, was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff in mind. The well-being of our community members are, and will continue to be, our priority and focus."

"This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in Big East communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales," Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman added. "We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year. Our plans for men's and women's basketball and other sports are unaffected at this time."

The conference will allow athletes to participate in team activities like practices, team meetings, and strength and conditioning sessions. Winter and spring sports schedules will be revisited at a later date.