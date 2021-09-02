Bishop Sycamore's season appears to be over. The remaining opponents on the Ohio team's schedule have canceled games as the supposed online charter school's legitimacy has come into question.

The school isn't listed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association's directory of schools and, after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy in a nationally-televised game in August, eyebrows were (rightfully) raised. Bishop Sycamore was set to play other powerhouse high school football programs going forward, but on Wednesday, St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) canceled games for Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, respectively.

"We have been doing a lot of researching, and after discussing it with our coaching staff, we have decided to cancel that game with Bishop Sycamore because they have ineligible players and it would be a liability issue," DeMatha Catholic High School president Fr. James R. Day told DeMatha Catholic High School president Fr. James R. Day told USA Today "We think this is the right decision."

It's not just the play on the field that has people curious about Bishop Sycamore. The school has many red flags. They used fifth and sixth year players against IMG Academy and allegedly wrote bad checks to an Ohio hotel. Not to mention that the football team played two games in less than two games (the second of which was nationally-televised), putting players at risk.

With so many concerns over the legitimacy of the high school and its football program, Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Education will launch an investigation into the school.