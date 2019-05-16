Black Eyed Susan Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles makes picks

An evenly matched field of nine three-year-old fillies will enter the starting gate on Friday for the 2019 Black Eyed Susan at Pimlico Race Course. Point of Honor, trained by George Weaver, is the 5-2 favorite in the current 2019 Black Eyed Susan odds, but she is coming off a fourth place finish in the Gulfstream Park Oaks. Cookie Dough, the third place finisher in that race, is at 3-1 in the latest Black-Eyed Susan 2019 odds, while Gazelle winner Always Shopping, one of two fillies in the race trained by Todd Pletcher, is listed at 4-1. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile Black Eyed Susan is 4:48 p.m. ET. In a race with the favorite coming off a fourth place finish, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Black Eyed Susan picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on an impressive handicapping run. He hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes on April 20, winning $408 on a $38 investment. That came one week after nailing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. And on April 6, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial.

Those picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019 in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 14 winners of the big Saturday race at Pimlico and nailed nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is WAY UP.

We can tell you that Demling wants no part of Always Shopping, a top 2019 Black Eyed Susan favorite at 4-1. In fact, he says Always Shopping doesn't even crack the top five. The daughter of Awesome Again has won her last two races, including a 1 3/4-length victory in the Gazelle at Aqueduct on April 6. Pletcher and owner Mike Repole could have entered her in the Kentucky Oaks, but opted for the 2019 Black-Eyed Susan instead.

In her Gazelle win, Always Shopping was right up on a slow pace and pulled away for the win. However, she's not likely to get that same perfect setup on Friday. There are at least four speed horses in the 2019 Black Eyed Susan lineup who could compromise anyone trying to win from on or near the lead.

Instead, Demling is high on Off Topic despite being one of the long shots at 8-1. She has won only once in six career starts, that lone victory coming in a maiden race at Gulfstream Park. In two starts this year, she finished second at Oaklawn Park and third in the Gazelle. In both of those races, however, her off-the-pace running style was compromised by slow early paces. The projected fast early fractions of Friday's Black Eyed Susan 2019 should better suit Off Topic's chances.

Point of Honor 5-2

Cookie Dough 3-1

Always Shopping 4-1

Brill 5-1

Off Topic 8-1

Las Setas 15-1

Sweet Diane 15-1

Ulele 15-1

Our Super Freak 20-1