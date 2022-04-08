The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy can establish himself as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. The winner of last year's Kentucky Jockey Club, Smile Happy can overtake Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter as the leading contender for Run for the Roses with an impressive victory. Smile Happy is the 9-5 favorite in the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The Chad Brown-trained Zandon is 5-2 in the 12-horse 2022 Blue Grass Stakes field, while the Todd Pletcher-trained Emmanuel next in the Blue Grass Stakes 2022 odds at 9-2.

Post time for the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes 2022 is 5:10 p.m. ET. With a large field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, want to see the horse racing predictions from racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir before making any 2022 Blue Grass Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

This year, he has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and Louisiana Derby, the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Blue Grass Stakes expert picks

One surprise: Weir is high on Grantham, one of the longest shots in the field at 20-1 on the morning-line. A $280,000 purchase two years ago, Grantham has one win and two seconds in four career starts. He is coming off a second place finish behind Classic Causeway in the Tampa Bay Derby, but that rival got away with an uncontested lead in that race.

Weir likes that Grantham has tactical speed to overcome the far outside post. "Grantham will likely be sent early from the extreme outside and could get a decent spot into the first turn with several on his inside expected to take back," he told SportsLine. Weir will be including Grantham prominently in his 2022 Blue Grass Stakes betting strategy.

How to make 2022 Blue Grass Stakes picks

Weir's top pick is a horse who "must be respected." He also is high on a big double-digit long who "is eligible to improve at a decent price." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Blue Grass Stakes bets and exotics, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes? What big double-digit long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Blue Grass Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Blue Grass Stakes.

2022 Blue Grass Stakes odds, contenders, horses, lineup